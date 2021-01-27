Tolerance.ca
Children as young as two can learn to cook – here are the kitchen skills they can get to grips with

By Fiona Lavelle, Research Fellow in the Institute for Global Food Security, Queen's University Belfast
Moira Dean, Professor in Consumer Psychology and Food Security, Queen's University Belfast
Learning to cook can be hugely valuable for children. It can be used to teach academic subjects such as maths and reading.

Research has shown links between learning cooking skills at younger ages and more positive dietary patterns in adulthood, such as consuming less fried food and takeaways and eating more fruit, as well as having a greater interest…


