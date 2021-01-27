Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are the 1%: the wealth of many Australians puts them in an elite club wrecking the planet

By Alex Baumann, Casual Academic, School of Social Sciences & Psychology, Western Sydney University
Samuel Alexander, Research fellow, Melbourne Sustainable Society Institute, University of Melbourne
Share this article
You might be surprised to find yourself in the company of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the world's richest 1%. This has big implications for planetary survival.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali
~ Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter