Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
President Biden's state of health will not allow him to govern. Already a group of activists are preparing his decisions. Quite far from his electoral programme, he has signed decrees representing a "woke" culture that distances him from the majority of his fellow citizens. However, nothing can be done about it, the extreme-left groups have already demonstrated against him. The United States is sinking into division.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
~ More than half a billion years ago, the first shell-crushing predators ground up their prey between their legs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter