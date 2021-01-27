Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Address by the President of Guyana against Venezuela, by Mohamed Irfaan Ali

By Mohamed Irfaan Ali
Share this article
[07.01.2021.] I had not anticipated speaking to you in a national broadcast so soon after my New Year's Day statement. But a troubling event has occurred concerning our territorial integrity that requires that I speak to you directly, in full transparency, and to keep you fully informed. As you are aware, Guyana has maintained an Embassy in Venezuela accredited to the Government. Equally, we have continued to welcome a Venezuelan Embassy in Guyana accredited to our Government. In (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ View from The Hill: Coal push from Nationals is a challenge for Scott Morrison
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Joe Biden Imperator, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19
~ It's bee season. To avoid getting stung, just stay calm and don't swat
~ What do we know about the coronavirus variants?
~ Do men really take longer to poo?
~ COVID-19: Northland case is a reminder NZ's 'dumb good luck' may run out
~ More than half a billion years ago, the first shell-crushing predators ground up their prey between their legs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter