Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela reportedly found drug against Covid-19

Share this article
Before the skeptical eyes of the entire world, President Nicolás Maduro announced that Venezuelan scientists have developed a drug, known as Carvativir, that is 100% effective against Covid-19 with no side effects. The drug was allegedly tested for nine months. It is still not clear what it is based on, just that it is an antiviral medicine. President Maduro asserted that it would be distributed to all the ALBA (Bolivarian Alliance for the Americas) allied countries. "Ten drops under the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ African Union: No Reparations for Ex-Chad President’s Victims
~ Ban dangerous facial recognition technology that amplifies racist policing
~ Justice department watchdog opens inquiry on 2020 election
~ My favourite detective: Jules Maigret, the Paris detective with a pipe but no pretence
~ Thai woman receives 43-year sentence for sharing audio clips ‘defaming’ the monarchy
~ Universities have thrived despite past disruptions and could grow even stronger after COVID-19
~ In refugee camps, access to internet supports research during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Harriet Tubman: Biden revives plan to put a Black woman of faith on the $20 bill
~ A Zimbabwean journalist, two opposition politicians jailed for tweets about police brutality
~ Hypocrisy vs history debate follows death of former Yugoslav actress Mira Furlan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter