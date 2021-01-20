Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mark Zuckerberg censors governments

Mark Zuckerberg's company Facebook is already used to censoring governments. After closing French Army accounts in the Central African Republic and Mali in December 2020, plus those of the incumbent President of the United States in January 2021, Facebook has also just closed those of Ugandan president Museveni's team. The decision came a few days before the Ugandan presidential election in which President Yoweri Museveni was running for a second term, in an attempt to favour his adversary, (...)


