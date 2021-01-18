Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon moves Israel under Central Command

The Pentagon has five regional commands in charge of implementing imperial policy. The heads of these commands are dubbed "viceroys" after the British viceroys during British India [1]. CentCom (United States Command for the Greater Middle East) will henceforth also oversee Israel, which until now fell within the EuCom area (United States Command for Europe) [2]. The Pentagon is reorganizing its regional system, taking into account the normalization of relations between the Jewish and (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


