Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ayatollah Khamenei bans US, English and French vaccines

Share this article
On the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran canceled the import of 150,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated to it by the Iranian community in the US. The Supreme Leader authorized the importation of Chinese, Russian and Cuban vaccines, but banned the entry of Western vaccines, specifically from the US, UK and France. In fact, during his 8 January televised address (dedicated to the memory of General Soleimani), the Guide pointed out that the United States had just (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Niger’s democratic transition is good news, but the threat of insurgency remains high
~ Trump is out, but US evangelicalism remains alive and well in Africa
~ Kenya must implement data protection law before 2022 presidential election
~ Want to learn to curse like a Russian? There's an Instagram account for that
~ UK Lags Behind Tackling Forced Labor in Xinjiang
~ European Court Accepts Case to Adjudicate Abuses in Crimea
~ In Guinea, President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
~ Malaysia’s internet regulator deactivates Twitter account after offensive tweets exposed
~ More health inequality: Black people are 3 times more likely to experience pulse oximeter errors
~ President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter