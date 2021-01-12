Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Galaxies eject gas when they merge, preventing new stars forming – new research

By Annagrazia Puglisi, Post Doc Research Associate in the Centre for Extragalactic Astronomy, Durham University
Share this article
Most stars in the universe today are found in massive galaxies called ellipticals, named for their stretched-out-circle shape. Unlike our own galaxy, which is a spiral with arms extending out from the centre, the edges of elliptical galaxies are smooth.

At first glance, these galaxies might seem like simple systems. However, they are among the most mysterious objects in the cosmos. Elliptical galaxies host extremely old stars and are not forming new stars.

Exactly how these dead galaxies…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ USA: RSF appoints Anna K. Nelson as new Executive Director
~ Cyclone Chalane hit Mozambique, leaving much less damage than previous storms
~ In Uganda, COVID-19 rules are ‘perfect instrument for criminalizing dissent’
~ Namibia's COVID-19 internet rollout impresses, but excludes and widens control
~ Some kindergartners are more likely to be heavy users of online tech later, according to new research
~ Social media seized the narrative in Uganda's election. Why this was good for democracy
~ The U.S. Capitol riot shows civil unrest is today's major national security threat
~ They're everywhere: New study finds polyester fibres throughout the Arctic Ocean
~ Five economic effects from the Democratic sweep in Washington
~ Why are more children in school now than during the first lockdown?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter