Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 'doctor' title means for women of color with doctorates

By Cecilia E. Suarez, Assistant Professor, University of Florida
Robyn Hannigan, Provost, Clarkson University
Share this article
Editor’s note: In a Dec. 11 Wall Street Journal op-ed, conservative author Joseph Epstein sparked widespread backlash, especially from women in academia, when he chided incoming first lady Jill Biden for using “Dr.” before her name while she is not a physician. Biden, a community college professor, has a doctor of education degree – or an Ed.D. Although Jill Biden is white,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How will vaccines affect the length of England's lockdown?
~ Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther gives a boost to diversity in STEM – a Black engineer's take on personal and professional inspiration
~ What is Pure Land Buddhism? A look at how East Asian Buddhists chant and strive for buddhahood
~ Why do smoke alarms keep going off even when there's no smoke?
~ Vaccine delays reveal unexpected weak link in supply chains: A shortage of workers
~ It is difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the size of the crowd that stormed Capitol Hill
~ Thousands of Brazilians who won elections as Black candidates in 2020 previously ran for office as white
~ The uncomfortable questions facing Capitol Police over the security breach by MAGA mob
~ 5 strategies for cultivating hope this year
~ Gaming has benefits and perils – parents can help kids by playing with them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter