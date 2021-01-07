Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rohingya Arrested in Myanmar Just for Traveling

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers wearing facemasks stand on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2020.  © 2020 Kaung Zaw Hein/Sipa via AP Images Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, government restrictions on movement in Myanmar have been widespread, but certain people have been more affected than others. On January 6, Myanmar police detained 99 ethnic Rohingya in Yangon for traveling without documentation in the country where they were born and lived all their lives.   The Rohingya – mostly women as well as children reportedly as young as 5 years old – were apparently bound for Malaysia.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


