Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Trump’s Actions Fuel Capitol Riot

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Washington, DC) – United States President Donald Trump and his supporters in Congress should immediately acknowledge Joe Biden’s win in the November presidential election and cease their attack on US democratic processes, Human Rights Watch said today. The Trump administration should take all appropriate action to end further forcible interference with the democratic process by their supporters,…


