Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Delaying the second COVID vaccine dose – a medical expert answers key questions

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
A medical professor explains the reasoning behind the delay in the UK and what impact this might have on the vaccine's effectiveness.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ France: RSF files third complaint against Paris police prefect
~ Three ways to move more while working from home
~ Why do regrets over lost love often stop us being happy – and how can we move forward?
~ Pikas are adapting to climate change remarkably well, contrary to many predictions
~ Why do people have more children in the north of Europe than in the south?
~ Effective job search requires good emotion management
~ Connected workouts can help you get fit alongside virtual buddies during the pandemic
~ US Capitol protesters, egged on by Trump, are part of a long history of white supremacists hearing politicians' words as encouragement
~ How the transition from communism has left Bulgaria's elderly out in the cold
~ The power of emojis: How a 🤯 or a 👏🏽 in tweets engages more people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter