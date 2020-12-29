Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fifty Years After Safety Act, US Workers Still at Risk

Click to expand Image The most common ailments for workers in the industry are musculoskeletal disorders—cumulative trauma injuries like carpal tunnel or tendinitis that develop through repeated stress over time.  © 2019 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Fifty years ago today, then-United States President Richard Nixon signed the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act, a bill that set the stage for many of the basic protections to which US workers are legally entitled today. In January 2020, the US Department of Labor announced it would commemorate this anniversary “with a yearlong…

© Human Rights Watch -


