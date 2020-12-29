Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF’s 2020 Round-up: 50 journalists killed, two-thirds in countries “at peace”

NewsA total of 50 journalists were killed worldwide in 2020, according to the second part of the annual round-up of abusive treatment and violence against journalists, published today by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). While the number of journalists killed in countries at war continues to fall, more are being murdered in countries not at war.Read the RSF’s 2020 ro

© Reporters without borders -


