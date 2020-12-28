Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian journalist gets 20 months in jail for livestream

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Cambodian justice system to overturn the prison sentence that a provincial journalist has just received for livestreaming on Facebook about a land conflict between villagers and the military.After being held for more than 220 days, ever since his arrest on 13 May

© Reporters without borders -


