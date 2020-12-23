Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Court Sentences Opposition Figure to 2-Year Suspended Sentence

Click to expand Image Yuliya Galyamina holding placard “Down with the Tsar”, July 2020, Moscow  © 2020 Private A Moscow court sentenced Yuliya Galyamina, a member of Moscow’s municipal assembly, to a 2-year suspended sentence today for posting information on social media and taking part in a peaceful public assembly earlier this year. Galyamina had posted about collecting signatures protesting the controversial results of the vote in favor of constitutional amendments in July this year. Galyamina was one of the leaders of the “No!” campaign against the amendments. Galyamina was also accused…

