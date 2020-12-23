Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Online memorial and writing prize launched to mark 30th birthday of slain journalist Christopher Allen

NewsWith support from Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the family of slain British-American journalist Christopher Allen have launched an online memorial and writing prize to mark what would have been his 30th birthday. More than three years after his killing covering the civil conflict in South Sudan, Christopher’s family and RSF also renew their call for an investigation and concrete steps towards justice without further delay.On 23 December, freelance journalist Christopher Allen would have turned 30 years old had he not been killed on 26 August 2017, at the age of 26, covering the civil conflict…

© Reporters without borders -


