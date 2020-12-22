Tolerance.ca
Qatar: Wage Abuse Action Shortchanges Workers

(Beirut) – Qatari authorities have failed to provide redress for hundreds of migrant workers who are suffering from months of unpaid wages at two companies, even though authorities have repeatedly been informed of these abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. The Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund, which the government established in 2018 specifically to ensure that workers are paid their wages when companies fail to pay, has not been utilized to benefit these struggling workers in the two companies. “It is disheartening that hundreds of workers in at least two companies are struggling to obtain…

© Human Rights Watch


