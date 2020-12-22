Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Northern Village May Be Disenfranchised

Share this article
Click to expand Image Ugandans continue to queue to cast their votes at sunset in the capital Kampala, Uganda Thursday, Feb. 18, 2016. © (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) (Nairobi, December 22, 2020) –Thousands of people in the village of Apaa in Northern Uganda may be unable to vote in the January 14, 2021 elections if authorities do not take urgent steps to update the voters’ register, Human Rights Watch said today. Against the backdrop of a decade-long land dispute with the government, the Apaa community members have been denied many of their rights. Between November 2019 and March 2020, Uganda’s…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lawsuits aim to intimidate Brazilian journalists over rape trial coverage
~ Qatar: Wage Abuse Action Shortchanges Workers
~ South Korea: Revise Intelligence Act Amendments
~ China: Repression Threatens Winter Olympics
~ Another journalist murdered in Afghanistan, third in six weeks
~ Former minister sues Congolese journalist for quoting NGO report
~ Venezuela: Humanitarian Groups Under Attack
~ Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him
~ Sudan: Security Forces Kill Protesters in Eastern Sudan
~ In a Pandemic Year, Some Good News for Children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter