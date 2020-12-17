Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Collective Punishment in Scorpion Prison

Share this article
Click to expand Image A satellite photograph of Scorpion Prison taken in September 2016. Inmates suffer abuses in secret and are denied most access to the outside world. Satellite imagery. © 2016 DigitalGlobe – NextView (Beirut) – Egyptian security agencies in mid-November 2020 introduced changes in Cairo’s Maximum Security Prison 992, known as Scorpion Prison, that almost completely deprive inmates of adequate ventilation, electricity, and hot water, Human Rights Watch said today. The intensified restrictions, following a suspicious incident on September 23 in the prison in which four…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ugandan media regulator’s ultimatum to journalists
~ South Asia: Justice, Services Can Curb Sexual Violence
~ Hungary’s Family Minister Undermines Equality for Women
~ Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters
~ France: Law for Responsible Asset Return Urgently Needed
~ Romanian Court Slams Law Banning Discussion of Gender in Education
~ Kazakhstan Adopts Long-Promised Amendments to Trade Union Law
~ Saudi: Terrorism Court Rushes Activist’s Unfair Trial
~ 14 sentenced in France for 2015 attacks
~ Journalist gunned down in Zacatecas state after photographing murder victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter