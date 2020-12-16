Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published

News15 months after Cameroonian journalist Samuel Wazizi’s enforced disappearance and six months after it was confirmed that he died in detention, the country’s authorities are still tight-lipped about the circumstances of his detention and his death. ACAT-France and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urge the president’s office to publish the report of the investigation and its conclusions.

