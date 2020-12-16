Tolerance.ca
UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk

Click to expand Image Human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor smiles while speaking to Associated Press journalists in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, August 25, 2016. © 2016 AP Images (Beirut) – The Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor’s health is at grave risk following more than three years in solitary confinement without basic necessities, Human Rights Watch and the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said today. He is on the advisory boards of both organizations. Between December 2017 and March 2018, authorities took away his mattress and denied him adequate warm clothing…

© Human Rights Watch -


