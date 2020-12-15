Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan

Click to expand Image Yashar Abbasov keeps a photograph of his wife, Raziya Abbasova, on a dresser with a mirror was damaged in the attack that killed her. © 2020 Tanya Lokshina, HRW, Gizilhajili, Azerbaijan (Berlin) – Armenian or allied Nagorno-Karabakh forces repeatedly fired widely banned cluster munitions in attacks on populated areas in Azerbaijan during the six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh, Human Rights Watch said today. The use of cluster munitions violates the laws of war due to the weapons’ inherently indiscriminate nature. During a visit in Azerbaijan in November 2020, Human…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


