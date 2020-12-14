Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court’s Decisive Moment

(The Hague) – Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should use their upcoming annual meeting to bolster the court’s delivery of justice for the worst crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The 19th session of the ICC’s Assembly of States Parties will start in The Hague from December 14 to 16, 2020, before moving to United Nations Headquarters in New York from December 17 to 23. At this session, member countries are due to select the next generation of court leadership by electing six judges and advancing the election of the next prosecutor. Member countries will also address…

© Human Rights Watch


