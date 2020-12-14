Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

World Bank: Investigate Cambodia’s Micro-Loans

Click to expand Image Communities reiterate their calls for adequate housing rights and an end to land conflicts on World Habitat Day in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, October 5, 2015. © 2015 LICADHO  (Bangkok) – The World Bank Group should investigate alleged coerced land sales and other rights abuses linked to predatory lending and over-indebtedness in the micro-loan sector, Human Rights Watch said today. These longstanding problems have worsened during the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. An external report in March 2020, the Microfinance Index of Market Outreach and Saturation…

© Human Rights Watch -


