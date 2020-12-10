Tolerance.ca
Brazil: Education Risk for Children With Disabilities

Click to expand Image A mother with her 3-year-old adoptive daughter, who has developmental disabilities. © 2017 Human Rights Watch (São Paulo) – A recent Brazilian presidential decree risks undermining the right of children with disabilities to a quality, inclusive education, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch submitted two amicus briefs to Brazil’s Supreme Court, which is reviewing two separate lawsuits challenging the decree. Decree 10.502/2020 establishing a National Policy of Special Education, adopted on September 30, threatens to undermine existing laws and policies…

