Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United Kingdom: ICC Prosecutor Ends Scrutiny of Iraq Abuses

Click to expand Image The mother and son of Baha Mousa hold pictures of him at their house in Basra on September 7, 2011. © 2011 Reuters (London) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s decision to close a preliminary examination of alleged war crimes by British forces in Iraq is likely to fuel the perception of a double standard in international justice, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 9, 2020, the ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, announced that after a six-year initial inquiry, her office will not pursue a formal investigation into alleged war crimes by United…

© Human Rights Watch -


