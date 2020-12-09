Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar: Authorities must drop spurious charges against environmental activist

Share this article
Authorities must immediately and unconditionally drop spurious charges against environmental human rights defender and allow him to do his work without fear of intimidation or reprisals, Amnesty International said today.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Corruption Means More than Bribes and Payoffs
~ Cameroon: Arbitrary detentions and military courts highlight the latest crackdown on opposition members
~ La Voix de Djibouti is not run by “opposition illiterates,” RSF says
~ Ecuador: High Levels of Sexual Violence in Schools
~ SLAPP lawsuit taken against Swedish online magazine Realtid in London
~ RSF’s 15 recommendations for ending the four-month-old crackdown on press freedom in Belarus
~ Iraq: End impunity for murders, release all kidnapped and detained peaceful activists
~ China: Big Data Program Targets Xinjiang’s Muslims
~ Myanmar: Arrest for Alleging Voter Intimidation
~ Sudan: UN must extend Darfur peacekeepers mandate by at least six months
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter