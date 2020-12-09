Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Arrest for Alleging Voter Intimidation

Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards that read "Oppose unfair action of election! Investigate voting fraud around the country!" in a rally condemning the November 8 general election results in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday, November 20, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Thein Zaw (Bangkok) – A Myanmar court has sentenced a woman to nine months in prison at hard labor because she claimed that she and her family were pressured to vote for the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party in the November 8, 2020 general election, Human Rights Watch said today. On September 23, Thinzar…

© Human Rights Watch -


