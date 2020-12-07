Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Covid-19 Rules Used to Intensify Repression

Click to expand Image Artists Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Anamelys Ramos present a habeas corpus regarding detained musician Denis Solís, in Havana, on November 10, 2020. Otero Alcántara and Ramos were arrested on November 26. © 2020 Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara (Washington, DC) – The Cuban government is using regulations designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to harass and imprison critics, Human Rights Watch said today. On November 26, 2020, Cuban security forces detained 14 government critics in Havana after alleging that one of them had violated Covid-19 rules by failing to…

