Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: Repression Mars National Elections

Click to expand Image A woman inks her finger after voting in Zanzibar, Tanzania, October 28, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (Nairobi) – Authorities in Tanzania killed at least four people and carried out other serious abuses that marred the national elections in late October and early November 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. They should investigate these abuses, end the harassment of journalists and opposition politicians, and cancel the media restrictions that began before election day. After election campaigns started in August, the police arbitrarily arrested and detained scores of opposition…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


