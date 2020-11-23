Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mauritania: Revise Draft Associations Law

Click to expand Image (Beirut) – Mauritania’s parliament should revise a draft law on associations it is due to confirm during its current session to ensure that it meets international standards on freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. The law as drafted would still allow for excessive government control over people’s right to form or operate within associations. On September 19, 2020, Mauritania’s Council of Ministers sent to parliament the draft Law on Associations, Foundations, and Networks to replace current highly restrictive legislation. The draft law would move away…

© Human Rights Watch -


