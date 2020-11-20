Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Stalling on Justice for Conflict-Era Crimes

Click to expand Image A Nepali man looks at photographs of disappeared persons displayed by human rights activists at an event to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Kathmandu, Nepal, August 30, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha (New York) – The authorities in Nepal are preventing police and prosecutors from pursuing conflict-era cases of human rights violations, undermining the rule of law and efforts for security sector reform, Human Rights Watch and Advocacy Forum said in a report released today. During the 10-year armed conflict between government forces and the…

© Human Rights Watch -


