Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: Global campaign to free Germain Rukuki launched today

The Burundian authorities must overturn human rights defender Germain Rukuki’s conviction and release him immediately and unconditionally, Amnesty International said today as it launched its annual letter-writing human rights campaign, Write for Rights.

© Amnesty International -


