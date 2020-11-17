Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippine radio journalist shot six times outside home

NewsIn view of the circumstances surrounding a radio show host’s execution-style murder a week ago in Pangasinan province, in the northern Philippines, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the provincial police to prioritize the hypothesis that he was killed in connection with his journalism.Virgilio “Vir” Maganes died on the spot when he was shot six times by two men on a motor scooter outside his home in th

© Reporters without borders -


