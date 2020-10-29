Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Use of Force is Wrong Response to Mental Health in US

Click to expand Image A neighbor gathers at a memorial outside Walter Wallace Jr.'s home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 27, 2020.  © 2020 Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP The killing of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old man with a mental health condition, in Philadelphia this week is now part of a long list of cases of police violence against people with disabilities in the United States. On Monday afternoon, Wallace, a husband and father whose wife is expecting a baby this week, experienced serious emotional distress. His family called for an ambulance to help.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


