Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: The Lekki Toll Gate massacre – new investigative timeline

The Nigerian authorities’ must end their desperate attempts to cover up the Lekki Toll Gate massacre, Amnesty International said, as it released a new timeline investigating the atrocity.

© Amnesty International -


~ Crackdown on reporters covering Luanda demonstration
~ Combined total of 128 years in prison for 10 Iranians with journalism links
~ UN human rights review on Mongolia: RSF urges members to join its call for press freedom reforms
~ Myanmar: Election Commission Lacks Transparency
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Threatens Families of Activists
~ USA: Amnesty International to monitor and expose human rights abuses at demonstrations during election season
~ Western Australia: Covid-19 Hard Border Causing Hardship
~ During RSF’s first visit to Somalia, the Prime minister announces a moratorium on arrests of journalists
~ TV journalist hounded in France over Nagorno-Karabakh report
~ Women Reportedly Subjected to Forced Gynecological Exams in Qatar
