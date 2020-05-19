Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kurdish Authorities Clampdown Ahead of Protests

Expand A view of the city of Dohuk in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. © 2017 Laurence Geai/SIPA via AP Images Kurdistan Regional Government (KRI) authorities have just hammered another nail into the proverbial coffin of free expression in Iraq, arresting dozens in an effort to prevent a planned protest. According to a journalist  and two teachers from the city of Duhok in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, KRI government employees, including teachers, have not received salaries since February, reportedly because of crashing oil prices and the economic fallout from Covid-19. Delayed salaries have been…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Worldwide mass surveillance by Germany’s intelligence service declared unconstitutional in landmark ruling on press freedom in the digital age
~ Liberian minister threatens to arrest journalists during curfew hours
~ Covid-19 lockdown forces Liberia’s newspapers to suspend printing
~ Editor of one of Egypt’s last independent newspapers briefly arrested
~ Benin: Reporter free soon after court upholds conviction but cuts jail term
~ Pakistan Reopens Malls Claiming No Covid-19 Crisis
~ Urgent Opportunity to Assist Mozambique Civilians at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Nearly 500,000 animals vaccinated in support of violence-affected communities
~ COVID-19 response in Ethiopia
~ Statement from ICRC's head of health: COVID crisis underlines a chasm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter