Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Kremlin Dismisses Threats Against Newspaper

(Moscow) – Last week, the Kremlin’s spokesperson dismissed a grave threat by Chechnya’s governor, Ramzan Kadyrov, against an independent outlet, Novaya Gazeta, Human Rights Watch said today. Russian authorities should immediately take the threat seriously, investigate effectively, and ensure the safety of Elena Milashina, the newspaper’s correspondent reporting on abuses in Chechnya. Expand Journalist Elena Milashina, following an attack in Chechnya.  © 2020 Elena Milashina/Facebook Kadyrov posted a recorded video statement on social media on April 13 condemning Novaya Gazeta over a recent…

