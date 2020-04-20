Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Investigate Army Torture, Murder in Drug Case

Expand Father of Yuttana Saisa praying at the funeral on April 20, 2020. © 2020 Private (Bangkok) – The Thai authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the torture of two suspects by a military anti-drug unit and hold all those responsible to account, Human Rights Watch said today. Yutthana Saisa, 33, died in military custody in Nakhon Phanom province on April 17, 2020, after soldiers allegedly tortured him and his brother Natthapong Saisa, 29, during an interrogation. The unit’s commanders pledged on April 19 to investigate the case. The Thai government should prevent further…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ CodeTheCurve: Youth innovators hacking their way to surmount COVID-19 challenges
~ Index in the time of coronavirus
~ Hong Kong: Crackdown Amid Covid-19
~ India: Kashmiri photographer unfairly accused of “glorifying anti-national activities”
~ Seven organisations call on the European Commission to guarantee the safety of Slovenian investigative journalist Zgaga
~ Air Pollution in US Exacerbates Covid-19 Dangers
~ #KindnessMatters: A Concert for A Healthy Planet
~ Why migrants are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Protect detainees at risk of COVID-19, unclog prisons and release prisoners of conscience
~ Burkina Faso: Security Forces Allegedly Execute 31 Detainees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter