Human Rights Observatory

India’s Steps to Contain Covid-19 Have Failed to Curb Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

Expand Men wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo As the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 10,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on April 14 to announce an extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3. He acknowledged the hardship, particularly for the poor. He requested assistance, cooperation and compliance from citizens. Indian authorities have initiated a tremendous effort to protect citizens during the pandemic, requisitioning public spaces for quarantine…

