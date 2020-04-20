Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air Pollution in US Exacerbates Covid-19 Dangers

Expand Traffic making its way into Manhattan from Brooklyn over the Williamsburg Bridge, New York City, March 28, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer People exposed to air pollution – often because they live in low-income, industrial, or polluted urban neighborhoods – are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. But instead of addressing this link, the Trump administration is weakening air pollution regulations at an alarming rate, making decisions that defy scientific findings and that keep marginalized communities at heightened risk of respiratory illness and premature…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hong Kong: Crackdown Amid Covid-19
~ India: Kashmiri photographer unfairly accused of “glorifying anti-national activities”
~ Seven organisations call on the European Commission to guarantee the safety of Slovenian investigative journalist Zgaga
~ #KindnessMatters: A Concert for A Healthy Planet
~ Why migrants are particularly vulnerable during the pandemic
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Protect detainees at risk of COVID-19, unclog prisons and release prisoners of conscience
~ Burkina Faso: Security Forces Allegedly Execute 31 Detainees
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Beware of China’s coronavirus disinformation, RSF says
~ Myanmar: Rights activists excluded from largest prisoner release in years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter