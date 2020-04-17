Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Over 180 Rights Groups Urge Trump Administration to Halt Border Expulsions, Protect Domestic Violence Survivors

The Honorable Chad F. Wolf Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Washington, D.C. 20528 email: chad.wolf@hq.dhs.gov cc: Alex M. Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State Re: Restoring asylum protections for domestic violence survivors and all others seeking asylum during the global pandemic Dear Acting Secretary Wolf: The 182 undersigned national, state, and local organizations that advocate on behalf of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, asylum seekers, immigrants and stateless people call on you to rescind the blanket policy of turning…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Oman: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ Kuwait: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ Bahrain: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ Saudi Arabia: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ UAE: Protect Migrant Workers During Pandemic
~ Russia censors Novaya Gazeta at Chechen leader’s behest
~ El Salvador: President Defies Supreme Court
~ COVID-19 no excuse to sacrifice lives as more Rohingya people seek safety by boat
~ US must improve COVID-19 strategy to keep tens of millions from falling into poverty, urges rights expert
~ US Government Should Better Combat Anti-Asian Racism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter