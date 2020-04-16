Tolerance.ca
Australian courts unconcerned by press freedom, protection of sources

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the fact that, although Australia’s high court ruled yesterday that the warrant used to search a reporter’s home in 2019 was invalid, its judges continue to recognize that the police have a right to violate the confidentiality of journalists’ sources.The decision was therefore a Pyrrhic victory.

