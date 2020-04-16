Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar : Sabotage silences TV channel that criticized coronavirus measures

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Madagascar’s authorities to shed all possible light on an act of sabotage that has silenced an opposition TV channel and to guarantee journalistic freedom, which is more essential than ever during the global health crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.Real TV has been off the air for the past week, ever since it was about to rebroadcast an interview with former President Marc Ravalomanana – a long-stan

© Reporters without borders


