Cameroon: Make Massacre Investigation Public

Expand Memorial ceremony held on February 21, 2020 at the Saint Theresia Cathedral l in Kumbo, North-West region, Cameroon, for victims of the Ngarbuh massacre. © 2020 Private (Nairobi) – Cameroon’s government should publish the findings of an investigation into the massacre of 21 civilians, including 13 children and a pregnant woman, on February 14, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The government has formally denied responsibility for the killings in Ngarbuh village, North-West region, but investigations by journalists and nongovernmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have…

~ Russia: As Pandemic Grows, Migration Detention Deadlock
~ Guinea: Dam Displacement Destroys Livelihoods
~ Turkish Cypriot Authorities: Release Detained Syrian Asylum Seekers
~ Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis
~ Coronavirus is a Ticking Time Bomb for Australia’s Prisons
~ El Salvador: Police Abuses in Covid-19 Response
~ How girls’ education and safety will be harmed by the covid response
~ Justice for LGBT Salvadorans Requires Reckoning with Hate
~ Venezuelans in US Need Urgent Temporary Protection
~ Protect Medical Workers in Thailand from Covid-19
