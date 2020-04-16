Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Government increases risk of COVID-19 infection in a country already devastated by two years of crisis

As the world faces a historic challenge, the government of President Daniel Ortega is flagrantly ignoring the recommendations of international human rights organizations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, putting at risk the health and lives of thousands of people in Nicaragua, said Amnesty International today. This comes on top of the grave human rights crisis that has ravaged the country for two years, resulting in the deaths of at least 328 people and the wounding of some 2,000 others, and forcing more than 100,000 people to flee the country.

