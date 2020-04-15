Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelans in US Need Urgent Temporary Protection

Expand A sign that reads "There is no water" (top L) is seen at the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) hospital in Caracas, Venezuela.  © 2018 REUTERS/Marco Bello (Washington, DC) – The United States government should recognize the increased risk COVID-19 poses in Venezuela and urgently designate Venezuelans in the US for temporary protection, Human Rights Watch said today. Companion bills have been introduced in the US House and Senate that would designate Venezuelans in the US for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, but neither has passed the full Congress.   A government…

