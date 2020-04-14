Tolerance.ca
Gay Sex Still a Crime in Singapore Thanks to Dubious Legal Rulings

Expand Rainbow flags symbolizing LGBT rights. © 2017 Reuters   On March 30, 2020, the Singapore High Court has dismissed three cases seeking to strike down a colonial-era law that makes consensual gay sex a crime. With a highly technical reading of the law, High Court Justice See Kee Oon concluded that section 377A of the criminal code is “not so patently unreasonable,” leaving gay and bisexual men without their fundamental rights. Upon the dismissal by the High Court, the activists are left with one channel unexhausted — the Court of Appeal in Singapore. In fact, all three of them have already indicated their…

~ RSF decries death sentences passed on four Yemeni journalists
~ UNESCO Director-General condemns murder of journalist Bryan Guerra in Guatemala
~ Two Jordanian TV journalists arrested after broadcasting criticism of lockdown
~ Malaysia: Swift action by authorities reduces COVID-19 risk in prisons
~ East Africa: Farmers face new outbreak of locusts even as world battles COVID-19
~ COVID-19 Offers Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns
~ Hamas Jails Gaza Activists for Video Chat with Israelis
~ Nigeria: Protect Most Vulnerable in COVID-19 Response
~ Greece: Free Unaccompanied Migrant Children
~ Poland: Reject New Curbs on Abortion, Sex Ed
